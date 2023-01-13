I decided throughout the month of January, I am going to keep with the theme of sharing healthy meals. This recipe is great to make for lunches throughout the week. It has tons of flavor and is sure to save you time and keep you working toward your goals.
Jalapeno Cranberry Chicken Salad
Ingredients: 1 rotisserie chicken, 1 small yellow onion, 1 jalapeno, 3 stalks of celery, 1 cup dried cranberries, ½ cup of reduced fat mayo, ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Instructions: Take all the meat off the rotisserie chicken. Remove the skin and chop into very small pieces and place in a large bowl. Place the veggies in the food processor and pulse until they are evenly chopped into fine pieces. As a tip, the more seeds you leave in the jalapeno, the hotter your chicken salad will be. I removed all the seeds. Add the chopped veggies and cranberries to the chicken and stir.
To make the dressing combine mayo, Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to a bowl and mix to combine. Taste before adding to the chicken to see if you need to adjust. Add to chicken and combine. Place in the fridge and eat throughout the week with veggies, crackers, or in a wrap. Enjoy!
