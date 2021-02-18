I don’t know about you, but all this cold weather has me in the mood for some comfort food. When I think of my favorite meal to eat on a cold rainy or snowy day, I think about something warm and cheesy for sure. A grilled cheese is the perfect hot sandwich to get you through these dreary days. But I thought I would take it up a notch by adding some interesting ingredients for you to try.
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Ingredients: 2 jalapenos, 4 ounces of cream cheese, 4 slices of bacon, 2 slices of Monterey jack, 2 slices of sharp cheddar, 4 slices of Italian loaf bread, chopped cilantro, butter
Instructions: Begin by cooking bacon until crispy in a skillet over medium high heat. Once fully cooked, remove from skillet and chop finely.
Remove the membrane and seeds from the jalapenos. Chop and sauté with the left over bacon grease over medium high heat until the jalapenos are gently roasted.
Place softened room temperature cream cheese in a bowl. Add chopped cooked jalapenos and bacon bits to the cream cheese. Mix together thoroughly.
Slice your bread to desired thickness. Butter one side of each piece. Spread cream cheese mixture on the unbuttered side of each piece of bread. Add Monterey and cheddar cheeses on top of the cream cheese mixture. Place in a buttered skillet on medium heat and cook each side until golden brown.
Serve with your favorite tomato soup and enjoy a nice evening in your jammies by the fire!
