James Bryant Storie, 50 of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. He was born in Pineville on May 21, 1971, a son of Phyllis Carter Nelson and the late James Storie. Bryant had been a carpenter.
Bryant is survived by his mother, Phyllis Carter Nelson; daughter, Sara Storie; son, Daniel Storie; sister, Lee Ann Fugate; brother, David Storie; stepfather, Randy Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. W. Terrell Gibson presiding. Music will be provided by Brandon Fugate.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Storie Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
