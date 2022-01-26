James Bryant Storie, 50 of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. He was born in Pineville on May 21, 1971, a son of Phyllis Carter Nelson and the late James Storie.  Bryant had been a carpenter.

Bryant is survived by his mother, Phyllis Carter Nelson; daughter, Sara Storie; son, Daniel Storie; sister, Lee Ann Fugate; brother, David Storie; stepfather, Randy Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. W. Terrell Gibson presiding.  Music will be provided by Brandon Fugate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Storie Family.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Storie, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Thursday, January 27, 2022
2:00PM-2:30PM
Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
25E
Pineville, Kentucky 40977
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Service
Thursday, January 27, 2022
2:30PM
Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
25E
Pineville, Kentucky 40977
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you