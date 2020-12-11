James Calloway Jones, Sr., 70, of Straight Creek, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Pineville on June 21, 1950 a son of the late Ance and Willie Cox Jones. James served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He had been a coal truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Webb and Brenda Akers.
James is survived by his loving companion of many years, Carol Money; former wife, Rachel Mills Jones; children, James Jones, Jr., Lisa Jones McCreadie and her husband, Tony, Sherry Sulfridge, Nancy England, Mike Wilder and his wife, Danielle, and Becky Prater; grandchildren, Alyssa, Tony, Jr. and Ashlynn; great-grandson, Mason; brothers and sisters, Donnie Jones, Lige Jones, Andrew Jones and his wife, Ann, and Mattie Price and her husband, Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Herstel Belcher. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery in Straight Creek. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Jones Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
