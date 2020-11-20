James Carter (JC) Helton, Sr., age 93, of Pineville, KY passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Pineville Community Health Center in Pineville, KY. He was born May 16, 1927, the son of the late James Skidmore Helton and Frances Kinningham Helton.
James was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pineville, KY and a graduate of the Pineville High School Class of 1944. After graduation, he served in the US Navy during WWII.
After completing his tour of duty in the Navy, he attended the University of Kentucky, where he completed his Undergraduate Degree and Juris Doctorate in 1950. He then returned to Pineville where he practiced law for the next 70 years. He served as council to his favorite client, Asher Land and Mineral for his entire time in practice. He was an instrument rated pilot and an avid golfer. He loved the annual Pineville community trips to Pawley’s Island.
JC served the City of Pineville and Bell County in various capacities. He was a deputy sheriff in 1950. He was an active member of the Jaycees for many years and a Clear Creek Bible College Trustee. He served on the Board of Directors for First Federal Savings and Loan and as a member of the Red Bird Mission School Board as well as the Pineville School Board. He served on the Bell County 4-H Council for twenty years.
For many years, he was the Director of the Pineville Community Hospital Board. In 1958, he was named Co-Chairman of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Pineville and directed the choir for ten years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Marietta Helton Lewis Webster and Eloise Helton Drake.
He is survived by the following members of his family:
His loving wife of nearly 67 years, Mary (Dink) Helton
Sister, Frances E. Helton Parsons (Cinder)
Sons, James Carter Helton, Jr. and Jeffery Wade (Kim) Helton
Grandchildren, Lindsey (Jason) Evans of Corbin, KY, Jessica (James) Irungu of Atlanta, GA, Jenah Helton, Caeley Helton and Carter Helton of Pineville, KY
Great-Grandchildren, Luke Evans, Noah Evans and Leo Irungu
And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family of James Carter (JC) Helton, Sr. will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Pineville, KY. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Howard presiding. Pallbearers will be Colby Bennett, Dalton Bennett, Carter Helton, Jason Evans, Paul Connor Cawood, Jr. and Bayler Lefevers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Boone Logan, James R. Golden, Tim Rice, Ben Lyon Kinningham, Robert Roan and Frank Bingham.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Pineville Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, KY.
The Family of James Carter (JC) Helton, Sr., would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Martha Combs Woolum of Pineville, KY; Dr. Robert Drake of Somerset, KY; and special caregiver, Faye Neal.
All Covid-19 regulations, including masks and social distancing will be observed.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
