James Eldridge Rogers, 82, of Pineville, KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones at his home. He enjoyed going to church, singing and playing his guitar for the Lord. He was born on March 7, 1938 the son of the late Clifton and Sabria Jackson Rogers. James retired form CSX Railroad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life -his wife of 61 years, Hazel Owens Rogers and a brother, A.B. Rogers.
Survivors include his children, Ginger and Bobby Grubbs of Pineville, KY and Diane and Michael Taylor of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Erin and Jeremy Bouchillon of Laurens, SC, Heather and Dale Dobbins of Anderson, SC, Rachel Grubbs of Pineville, KY and Bethany and Michael Liford of Pineville, KY; great-grandchildren, Lauran Bouchillon and Caleb Bouchillon of Laurens, SC and Kaitlyn Dobbins of Anderson, SC; sister, Clara Rogers of Mackville, KY and brother, Layvon and Kim Rogers of Corbin, KY and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private Serves were held. Officiating was Rev. Bobby Grubbs and Rev. Jeremy Bouchillon. Music will be by Paula Miracle , Rachel Grubbs and Bethany Liford.
Burial was in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY. Pallbearers were Michael Taylor, Dale Dobbins, Caleb Bouchillon, James Teaney, Ronnie Miracle and Hardy Franks.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Rogers Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
