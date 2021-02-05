Jan Rose Woodson, 87, joined her Heavenly Father on January 26, 2021 in OKC. She was born July 14, 1933 in Kettle Island, KY to Otto and Ora Brock. Survivors include 2 sons, Mark and Mike, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Unfortunately, due to COVID, there was no public viewing and a private, family only service was held with interment at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, OK. To watch her recorded service, read the full obituary, or leave condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
