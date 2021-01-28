OBIT-Jan Woodson

Jan Rose Woodson, 87, joined her Heavenly Father on January 26, 2021 in OKC. She was born July 14, 1933 in Kettle Island, KY to Otto and Ora Brock.

Survivors include 2 sons, Mark and Mike, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, there will be no public viewing and a private, family only service with interment at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, OK. We wish to invite Jan's many friends to join us for services via live stream on Saturday, January 30, at 10am.

To watch, read the full obituary, and leave condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jan Woodson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you