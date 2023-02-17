Bell County senior Jasmine Clouse signed her national letter of intent on Friday to run cross country at Midway University.
“It’s something that I’ve worked really hard for. I’m a first generation college student, so it’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to the future at Midway,” she said following her signing ceremony.
Clouse has ran track and cross country for the Bell County Lady Cats for the past three years.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to coach Jasmine Clouse. She’s a great kid and she’ s been a vital member of our team for three years. She helped us turn our cross country girls team back into a competitor — our girls won their conference championship this fall for the first time in over ten years,” BCHS cross country coach Jason Stewart said. “She’s a hard worker, she’s super-smart, she’s dedicated and I’m just so proud of her. She’s one of the kids that as a coach you remember your whole lifetime. I hope she does really well in college.”
Jasmine said she chose Midway after visiting the campus.
“I went and ran with the team and the campus is beautiful. I really liked the dynamic and the relationship I had with the team. Everyone was really friendly and they also have a very good program,” she said.
Jasmine plans to major in Biology at Midway and go on to become a gernal practitioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.