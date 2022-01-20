Jeannie Michelle Lewis Cloutier, 44 of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on October 3, 1977, a daughter of the late Michael Wayne and Josephine Elaine Miller Lewis. Jeannie had worked as an Administrative Technician Secretary for the Telephone Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Partin; daughter, Sherry Partin; grandmother, Jeanie Ryan; grandfather, Edward C. Miller; aunt, Geraldine Ellis; uncle, Bruce Miller; and father and mother-in-law, Joe and Rosie Partin.
Jeannie is survived by her son, Eric Cloutier and Tiffany and granddaughter, Oaklyn; daughters, Drew Cloutier and Payton Cloutier; sisters, Nicole Lewis and Eva Lewis; aunt, Patricia and Joseph Hayden, uncles, Robert E. Miller and David L. Ellis; special niece, Bobi Lou Dzugan; special cousins, Debra Davis and Jimmy Davis; special friend, Jen Lucas Yaw and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Cloutier Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
