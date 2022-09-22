Jeff Sziksai was introduced by superintendent Russell Thompson as the new baseball coach for Pineville High School.
Sziksai played at Western Carolina University and spent time in the New York Yankees organization as a player. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Carolina and spent two years as an assistant at Old Dominion before becoming the head coach at Lincoln Memorial University, where he coached the Railsplitters for 17 years.
“I think that program is similar to what we have here,” he told an assembly of potential baseball players. “The year before I got to LMU they won five games. They were 5-42. When I left we had been to three straight NCAA Regionals and won three straight championships. I think there are similarities to what we have here and where we can go.”
He said he plans to build a program, not just a team, at Pineville.
“That’s why we have fourth graders here along with the 12th graders. In order to build a program it starts from the young kids. This is family.”
He also announced that Shawnta Zachery, Jamie Roan and Ken Burnett will be part of his coaching staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.