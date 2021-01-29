Jerry Wayne Brown, age 74, of Ewing, VA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. He was born July 4, 1946 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Jessie F. and Lucille Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Rozetta Crumley; sister, Colleen Iacoangeli-Hagan; and brothers-in-law, Rus Kenkel and Jeffrey Crumley.
He was a dedicated husband, dad and grandfather, who loved his family and always put his family first. He was a man of strong character, hardworking and a loving and caring person. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need.
He was an avid collector of antique John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed collecting, restoring and attending tractor pulls with his buddies. He was a heavy equipment Foreman for numerous mining companies, and he retired from Bizzack Construction, where he was a Construction Superintendent. After his retirement, he enjoyed multiple jobs of driving a school bus, transporting teams to sporting events and driving a gravel truck for Jovida Enterprise.
He is survived by his loving family:
His beloved wife of 50 years, Betty Crumley Brown
His two daughters, who made him so proud, Julie (Burt) Redinger of Ewing, VA and Allison (Josh) Burchett of Middlesboro, KY
He was lovingly called “Paw” by his five amazing grandchildren, Tanner and Peyton Redinger and Chloe, Cayden and Callan Burchett.
Sister-in-law, Tresa Kenkel of Marietta, GA
And a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He took great pride in providing for his family and supported his grandkids in all aspects of their lives. He attended their school functions and athletic events; he was their biggest cheerleader. He was always the first to share a hug, a kiss and an “I love you” to his family, no matter how old they were. He always enjoyed teaching them new things: like how to care for a new pet, teaching them to drive, moving them to college or just teaching them to be the best person they could be. Jerry was the essence of goodness and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be private for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY
