Jill K. Simpson, 54, of Pineville passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Pineville Community Health Care. She was born in Sydney, Ohio on February 2, 1966 a daughter of the late Ed and Janice Hatton Thornberry. She was a member of Centennial Missionary Baptist Church and had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by uncle, Roy Hatton; aunt, Peggy Henderson and cousin, Kim Henderson.
She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 33 years, Donnie Simpson; son, Mark (Marie) Henderson, daughter, Tara (Anthony) Sizemore; the lights of her life, her grandbabies, Zack, Kaleigh, Carter, Autumn, Maddie, Bub, Dilldill, Dudee and Aubree; her fur babies, Woody and Dot. Special friend, Lorri Keeton and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Services were at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 14 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Brooks. Burial was in the Rhodes Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Henderson, Joe Simpson, Josh Mosley, Jacob Rhodes, Steve Simpson and Billy Simpson. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Ralston and Jesse Simpson.
The family received friends on Friday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Simpson Family.
