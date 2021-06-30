John Bruce Smith, 60 of Fourmile, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home. He was born in Pineville on January 3, 1961, a son of the late Wilburn and Bytha Elliott Smith. John loved his children and family most of all. He had been a blaster for the strip mines for several years. John was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Roxanne Brock and Searita Joyce Ball; brother-in-law, Phillip Watts; nieces, Carol Harris and Angel Watts; and nephews, Tim Smith and Jeff Watts.
John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda Carver Smith; daughter, Janie Smith; sons, James Smith and John Tom Garnett; sisters, Linda Brock and husband, Walter, Vickie Watts, and Rosa Lee Shepherd and husband, Marshall; brothers, Carl Smith and wife, Sheila, and Eddie Ray Smith and wife, Shirley; brother-in-law, Donald Carver and wife, Maranda; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Brock and Dakota Harris presiding. Music will be provided by Dakota Harris. Burial will follow at the Goodin Cemetery in Fourmile. Pallbearers will be the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Shawn Fugate and the Bell County Ambulance Service.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Smith Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
