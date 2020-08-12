John C. Muncy, 81, of Talbott, TN passed away on August 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Fourmile, KY on July 10, 1939 a son of the late William L. and Maude Wilder Muncy. He had been a truck driver and was a member of Local 288 Team Union. He had been of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Golden Arch Masonic Lodge # 595, Taylor, MI. John had served in the US Army and had been honorably discharged.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, William L. Muncy, Jr., Virginia Hendrickson, Berniece Keith, Mildred Pigg and Barbara Hicks.
He is survived by his wife, of 63 Years, Kathryne Goe Muncy; children, Janet Elaine Kerby, William McDonald Muncy and Rebecca Kay LaPinto; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and brother, Robert S. Muncy and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM at Pineville Memorial Cemetery with Mr. Jay Steele. The family will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 for a procession to the cemetery.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Muncy Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.