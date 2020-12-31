John Douglas Caldwell, 84 of Bledsoe, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Saylor, Kentucky on August 25, 1936 a son of the late Sam and Betty Saylor Caldwell. John had been a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Caldwell Durham; his siblings, Lena Mae Short, Eva Dean Caldwell Maggard, Ida Caldwell, Mary Caldwell Helton, Cordelia Caldwell Short, Zack Caldwell, David Caldwell, Richard Caldwell, and Robert Caldwell.
John is survived by his daughter, Melanie Roberts; his grandchildren, Brian Mason, Brad Mason, Arron Durham, Cody Durham, Dakota Hill, and Dean Neitman; his great-grandchildren, Adelyn Mason, Kyson Mason, Ellie Durham, Bryson Goodin, and Morgan Goodin; his siblings, Betty Jean Masters, Bernice Caldwell, and Gareth Ray Caldwell and his wife, Chaney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Honey Branch Cemetery in Middlefork with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM Thursday until the service hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Caldwell family.
