John “Jake” Rutherford, 68, of Pineville, passed away at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Insull, Kentucky on December 5, 1951, to the late Claude and Linda Pittman Rutherford. He had work at the Steel Factory.
In addition to his parents, Claude Rutherford and Linda Pittman Rutherford, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
Jake is survived by the love of his life of 38 years, Debbie Ptaszynski; his children, Richard West, Shannon Rutherford, Jonathon Rutherford, and Jaslyn Rutherford; his grandson, Bentley Rutherford; special friend, Johnny Ray Slusher, and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private cremation services were held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Rutherford Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
