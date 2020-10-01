John “Jake” Rutherford, 68, of Pineville, passed away at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020.  He was born in Insull, Kentucky on December 5, 1951, to the late Claude and Linda Pittman Rutherford.  He had work at the Steel Factory.

In addition to his parents, Claude Rutherford and Linda Pittman Rutherford, he was preceded in death by several siblings.

Jake is survived by the love of his life of 38 years, Debbie Ptaszynski; his children, Richard West, Shannon Rutherford, Jonathon Rutherford, and Jaslyn Rutherford; his grandson, Bentley Rutherford; special friend, Johnny Ray Slusher, and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private cremation services were held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Rutherford Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Rutherford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you