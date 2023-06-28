Astronaut, STEAM advocate, and business pioneer John Shoffner will receive the first-ever key to the city of Middlesboro on June 29 at the Levitt Music Series.
In May, Shoffner served as Pilot on Axiom Space Ax-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Throughout the duration of his mission, he hosted live events with schools around the world, including an interactive conversation from the ISS with Middlesboro students.
While in orbit, Shoffner captured educational videos to excite the next generation of space enthusiasts, facilitated an International Art and Poetry contest that garnered over 930 entries from 26 countries, and participated in skinsuit testing in partnership with MIT that will shape the future of space exploration.
The Association of Space Explorers, who holds the most accurate registry of human space flight, has assigned Shoffner as the 598th person to orbit the Earth. He is also the first Alaska-born astronaut of record. Despite his widespread impact, Shoffner’s upbringing as a graduate of Middlesboro High School class of 1973 has always been the heartbeat of his educational supportendeavors.
Today, Shoffner aims to showcase the value that space commercialization brings to Earth.
With his mission behind him and ambition to support the growth of STEAM education in local schools, Shoffner will continue to advance a robust program for students alongside Middlesboro Independent’s Director of STEM, Chris Stotts.
“Having John serve as an ambassador of Middlesboro brings honor, prestige, and hope to our city,” said Stotts. “He serves as a source of inspiration for the community, encouraging innovation and the pursuit of something greater. His willingness to share in his journeys and extend a platform of opportunity to the next generation mirrors the spirit of our community. His life shines a much-needed positive light on our area.”
Shoffner is an accomplished aviator, skydiver, racecar driver and lifelong space enthusiast. He discovered his love for art and science at an early age, and it never left him. At eight-years-old, he formed a young astronauts club with his friends while attending Middlesboro Public Schools. Although space was his first passion, he took an alternative career path. Shoffner formed Dura-Line Corporation, developing and patenting multiple processes for materials and methods for the placement of fiber optic cable during the 1980s. During his time as CEO, he made a lasting impact on the economic and industrial landscape of the tri-state area, connecting a local industry to a global market.Dura-Line remains a world market leader today.
“John has not only gone off to accomplish an astonishing list of feats, but he will always be remembered as someone who gave back to the community that helped to mold him into the man that he is today,” said Mayor Boone Bowling. “John has not only remembered his roots – he has come back home to water those roots to see others flourish. That is something not just me, but the whole town is thankful for. There couldn’t be someone more deserving of the first key to the city than Mr. John Shoffner.”
The city will celebrate Shoffner at the Levitt Music Series on June 29 betweenopening act, Lazarus Lake and headliner, The Royal Hounds. The event begins at 6:30pm and is located at 2005 W Cumberland Ave.
A public meet and greet will take place on the corner of the Apex Medical Building immediately following the headlining act.
