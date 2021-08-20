John Thomas Richardson, 75 of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on September 5, 1945, a son of the late Charles Eli and Margie Irene Martin Richardson. John served his country in the United States Army. He was a believer in the Baptist Faith and had attended Riverside Baptist Church. John had worked as a Mine Electrician, an Auto Body Technician, and in Maintenance Services.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Ann Pannell Richardson.
John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John Donovan and Suzanne Richardson; grandchildren, Adam Donovan, Kynan Matthew and Trinity Marie Richardson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Don Wolfe, Verna Darlene and Johnny Keaton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Spicer presiding. Burial was on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville.
The family received friends on Friday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Richardson Family.
