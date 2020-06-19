John William Alford, 91, of Corbin, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. John was the son of Ruth Bolton (Alford) and Albert Alford, joyfully born to them in Knox County on October 25, 1928. John was raised in Brush Creek and graduated from Knox Central High School. To begin his career in the automotive industry, John, moved to Michigan and joined Ford Motor Company, where he worked as an inspector until retirement. After retirement, John explored a career in real estate, while living in Punta Gorda, Florida for over twenty years.
John W. Alford married twice, both times to true loves, named Lois. On January 10, 1948, John was united in marriage to Lois E. Hollaway and to this union, two children were born – one son, John Jr. and one daughter, Brenda. John enjoyed a loving and a long marriage of over sixty-five years, with his first wife, Lois until her death in 2013.
After John’s first wife passed away, he met the second love of his life, Lois Asher. They married on September 10, 2015. John and Lois Asher, were introduced by a mutual friend, and he was blessed to be lucky in love a second time. John and Lois were inseparable companions. John was happiest having his wife, Lois, right by his side at all times. Lois and he enjoyed homemaking together, including cooking, cleaning and even doing the dishes. No task was drudgery, as long as they worked side-by-side. John also loved children very much. He adored his son, daughter, step-daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and admired in return, so much so, that there were three family members named after him – an honor of which he was incredibly proud.
John was admired for his devotion and loyalty to the Lord. He was a passionate Christian, with a strong faith. John was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church, where he served his church community as a long-time teacher for the Men’s Sunday School Class. John was also well known for his depth of knowledge of the Bible. His scholarly study of the Bible, led John to become curious about different world religions, which became a focal point of John’s religious research in his later years. John also was a member of the Masonic Order.
In 2009, John became a published author, when a book he had written about his childhood, “Brush Creek: Boyhood Days” was picked up by Trafford Publishing. In the book, John fondly recalls many sweet and funny stories about his life in this tiny well-known Knox County community. All of those who knew John, felt that he was a extremely intelligent man, with a keen sense of humor, as well as a terrific storyteller. Friends and family alike agree that being in John’s company, was truly joyful.
In addition to his parents, Ruth Bolton Alford and Albert Alford, John was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Lois E. Hollaway Alford; his daughter Brenda Herington; his son-in-law, Robert Herington; one sister Hazel Christianson and her husband Roland and one brother, Albert Clay, Jr. and his wife, Mary Jo.
John is survived by his wife, Lois Archer Carnes Alford, his son John W. Alford Jr. (Dawn) of Ypsilanti, Michigan; two step-daughters: Liz Gilley (Ron) of Pineville and Helena Woods (Gary) of Pineville. Also left to mourn his passing are four grandchildren: Jeff Herington (Jennifer), Jason Herington (Kathryn), John Alford III (Danielle), Emily Ardner (John) and six great grandchildren: Ethan Herington, Brooklyn Herington, Aria Herington, Josephine Alford, Eloise Alford and John Alford IV.
The Alford family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Barbourville Cemetery, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Bruce Jung officiating, assisted by Mike Saunders. Melissa Jung will honor Mr. Alford with a song. Those serving as Pallbearers will be John Alford III, Jeff Herington, Jason Herington, Ethan Herington, John Ardner, and Ray Farris. Honorary Pallbearers for Mr. Alford will be Eldon Asher, Tommy Asher, Arliss Fuson, Larry Jackson, Philip Keith, Jack Moore and Mike Saunders.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family of John William Alford.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements for John William Alford.
