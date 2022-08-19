VSV-Ferguson

Jordyn Alexandria Ferguson competed for and won the title of Miss Vets Serving Vets 2022.  The Pageant was held at the Bell County High School Auditorium this past weekend. Jordyn is starting her first year on the campus at Union College in Barbourville, but will be classified as a Junior after she earned dual credit and received her Associates Degree from S.K.C.T.C. two days before she received her High School Diploma from Middlesboro High School. Jordyn is the daughter of Gary and Rebecca Ferguson of Middlesboro and the granddaughter of military veterans Ronnie Deaton of Heidrick and the late James Ferguson of Straight Creek.

