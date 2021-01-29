Joseph (Joe) Pittman, age 79 of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Saturday January 16, 2021 at the Pineville Community Health Center after a short illness. Joe was born on April 9, 1941 to the late Jeff and Polly (Miracle) Pittman. Joe believed in the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin brothers, Sol Pittman and David Pittman; brothers, Gale Pittman, Carter Pittman and Robert (Bobby) Pittman.
Sisters, Linda Jane (Pittman) Rutherford and her husband Claude Rutherford,
Sarah (Pittman) Murray and her husband Boyd Murray, Ida (Pittman) Barnett,
Gracie (Pittman) Green and her husband Paul Green; and the father of Gracie (Pittman) Green’s children, Sewell Barnett
Brother-in-law, Mark Roark
Two special nephews, Kevin Ray Dunn and Charles (Chucky) Dewayne Barnett
Nephews, George Hensley, Fred Rutherford, J.D. Rutherford and J.C. Rutherford
Nieces, Mary (Rutherford) Johnson and Bertha (Rutherford)(Simpson) Harbin
Joe is survived by the following members of his family.
Sisters, Linda (Ules) Day and Clara Roark; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special recognition and thank you to the ER staff and 3rd floor nursing staff as well as Dr. Mohan of the Pineville Community Health Care Center for the kindness shown to Joe as he was in their care. The family would also like to thank the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Services and staff for their kindness.
At Joe’s request, he was cremated by Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesborough, Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cawood Funeral Home of Middlesborough, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
