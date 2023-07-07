Former Bell County Coroner and funeral home director Donald Clyde Creech has been ordered by Franklin Circuit Court to appear at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office to be transported to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in LaGrange for an inpatient competency evalution. The order was given by Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd on June 29.
Creech is charged with 38 counts of violating the Kentucky trust provision of pre-need payment for funeral goods and one count of theft. He was originally scheduled to stand trial last September but a psychologist reported to the court that Creech was not competent to stand trial. However, the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, which has been monitoring Creech, had conducted initial assessments of his mental acuity and ruled that he was competent to stand trial at the time of his arraignment last year.
In February Shepherd determined that he needed more time to evaluate the documentation regarding Creech’s psychological evaluations, and that decisions on Creech’s competency could potentially come after completion of that evaluation.
On June 29, Shepherd ordered the KCPC admissions office to contact the Franklin Count Sheriff’s Department and the Creech’s attorney to set up the inpatient evaluation. It was further ordered that after completion of the inpatient evaluation at KCPC, staff shall notify counsel for the defendant and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which shall then transport the defendant from KCPC back to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
That evaluation is expected to be completed this week and Creech wil then appear before Judge Shepherd for a ruling on his competency.
WRIL reports Creech was recently seen working at Hopper Funeral Home in Barbourville as recently as the end of June of this year. How he gained employment at another funeral home amid his current charges and these orders, has yet to be made known.
Creech is accused of taking funds from individuals that were to be placed in trust and then sent to the trust manager at the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky in Franklin County. The monies range from $3,750 to as much as $9,000 for a total of $248,925, which is alleged to have been taken from 1996 to roughly January of 2014.
There is also one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 in regard to $5515 obtained from an individual for a legal obligation in which Creech falsely dealt with the property as his own and failed to make the required payment even though two other parties had purchased the funeral home.
Creech held the office of Bell County Coroner from 1981 to 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.