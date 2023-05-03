The life of Gloria Fuson came to an end at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital in Middlesboro, KY on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born September 26, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Mable Hook Adams.
In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her spouse of 63 years, Lonnie Fuson; her son, John Fuson; great-granddaughter, Trinity Fuson; brother, Harold Adams; and son-in-law, Roger Partin.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, David (Danielle) Fuson of St. Marys, OH, Susan Partin of Middlesboro, KY, Vivian (Carl) Fly of St. Marys, OH, and Becky Fuson of Celina, OH; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
The family of Gloria Fuson received friends from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Chenoa Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 4:00 p.m. where Reverend Ken Kishpaugh and Jerry Fuson presided. Music was provided by the Chenoa Missionary Baptist Church singers.
Graveside services immediately followed the funeral service at Powers Cemetery in Frakes, KY. Pallbearers were family and friends.
All arrangements for Gloria Fuson are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
