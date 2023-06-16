In American History classes we were taught that one of the most important events in our country happened on January 1, 1863. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation to set the slaves free. No longer could other humans be bought and sold like cattle at a stock sale. My school books said that slavery ended in America, except it did not happen at noon on that January 1. It took some time and had to be enforced by Federal troops.
During the Civil War, many Southern land owners moved to Texas. They took their slaves with them. In 1863, not enough Federal troops were stationed in Texas to enforce the Proclamation. Finally, 2 YEARS later, General Granger arrived in Galveston with enough soldiers to free the slaves. They arrived June 19, 1865. It is estimated that 250,000 humans were still in bondage in Texas. A year later, June 19, 1866, leaders of the former slaves held the first anniversary celebration of their freedom. A San Antonio newspaper tried to portray Blacks as ignorant by calling it a “teenth” party. It didn’t work and Black leaders thanked the editor for giving it a distinctive name.
It has had an up and down history since 1866. It is often called “the real end to slavery in America”. However emancipation only covered the States of the Confederacy. Slavery continued for another year in Delaware and Kentucky until the 13th Amendment passed. Even then, not all slaves got freed. The Native American tribe, the Choctaw, were the last to free their slaves in 1866.
As a Celebration of Freedom, Juneteenth got off to a rocky start. Slavery ended, but legal and social repression often took its place. Former slaves were denied voting rights and had to live with many other forms of discrimination. For example – in Galveston for the first Juneteenth, blacks could not use the City Park for the Celebration. It was for “white’s only”. They ended up buying land as a “Jubilee Park” open to everyone.
In the 1920s and 30s, when lynching was common, there was little freedom to celebrate. Any kind of public gathering became risky. In the 1960s, a hundred years after emancipation and “freedom” the Civil Rights movement left little time and energy for Juneteenth activities. July 4 could be called our “International Independence Day” as America gained freedom from the powers and Kings of England. In 2021, President Biden announced “Juneteenth Our National Independence Day”. Twenty-one States have made Juneteenth a paid State Holiday. Kentucky is not one of them.
One of the major lessons from the history of Juneteenth tells us that freedom from oppression does not happen automatically. It is always a work in progress for all of us. Forces of oppression in economics and jobs, religion, educational opportunities, politics and voting, keep on working. Let us pause and celebrate how far we have come and renew our commitment to freedom and equality. Juneteenth is a block party for all Americans.
