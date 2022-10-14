A ceremony to recognize two K-9 officers killed in the line of duty this year will be held at the K-9 memorial located on the Bell County courthouse square. Dash, a K-9 officer with the Shepardsville Police Department, was shot on March 9th, 2022. His handler was Officer Jeff Schank.
Drago, a K-9 officer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, was shot on June 30th, 2022 in an assault that also resulted in the death of three police officers. His handler was Dusty Newsome.
Bell County Air Force ROTC will present the colors. Bell County native and America’s Got Talent finalist Jimmy Rose will sing the National Anthem. Nationally recognized artist Jamie Corum, who sculpted the memorial, will also be present.
