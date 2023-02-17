Middlesboro senior Kamryn Keith signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of the Cumberlands.
“Playing in college is something I’ve wanted to do so it’s exciting to be able to do that and fulfill my dream,” she said.
Keith plays both soccer and basketball for the Lady Jackets. She started playing soccer as a sophomore and blossomed as a senior this past fall. She led the team with 15 goals and five assists as Middlesboro put together a 9-4 record.
“Kamryn started playing as a sophomore and she was a little rough around the edges, didn’t really understand the game,” Lady Jacket coach Quinton Mason said. “Last year she really came into her own and had more points and more assists than anybody on the team. I’m proud of her. She’s come a long way and matured a lot since her sophomore year.
“As a coach you want to have kids like that to play for you. Kids that are going to try hard and play hard. She’s a good kid and I’m proud of her.”
Kamryn has played as a forward as well as an attacking center midfielder. She said she chose the University of the Cumberlands after visiting the campus.
“I just like the campus. It’s really pretty and they have really good facilities,” she said.
Kamryn plans to major in Communications and become a journalist.
“I’m just thankful for my team because they helped lead me to where I am now and especially to coach Quinton. He always had faith in me and never gave up on me,” she added.
