Kathryne Goe Muncy, 81, of Talbott, TN passed away on August 12, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. She was born in Lee County, KY on May 29,1939 a daughter of the late George McDonald Goe and Lydia Jane Elam Goe.
She had worked as a Teacher’s Aid in the Detroit School System. Kathryne was a member of the Eastern Star Hampton Chapter 31, Morristown, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John C. Muncy on August 4, 2020 and brothers, Walker D Goe, Paul D. Goe, Robert C. Goe and Wendell W. Goe.
She is survived by her children, Janet Elaine Kerby, William McDonald Muncy and Rebecca Kay LaPinta; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and brothers and sisters, Kenneth R. Goe, Patricia Dean, Virginia R. Sibert, James M. Goe and David W. Goe and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held Monday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at Pineville Memorial Cemetery.
Graveside services were held Monday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at Pineville Memorial Cemetery.

The family will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 for a procession to the cemetery.
