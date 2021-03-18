Kenneth “Ken” Matthew Green (52), of Pineville, KY entered, into his Eternal rest with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was a resident of Pineville, KY until 2014 when he moved to New Tazewell, TN.
Kenneth was born on November 8, 1968 in Petersburg, VA. Kenneth was a sinner saved by Grace and received the gift of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ on Friday, February 21, 2020 while in the hospital at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. On that day, he was adopted into the family of God.
Kenneth loved people and loved his children – Dakota, Casey and Warren dearly, and he prayed for them every night that God would watch over them and keep them. Kenneth never met a stranger and always welcomed anyone in who wanted to be a part of his life. Kenneth exemplified love, compassion and forgiveness every day and could always laugh at whatever life brought his way. Kenneth’s earthly possessions were not much but he had the treasure of heaven in love, compassion and forgiveness. Kenneth lived out 1 Peter 4:8 – “Above all, love each other dearly, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”- NIV
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin O. Green and Viola Green of Pineville, KY; Warren Kenneth Coleman and Kathleen Cheek Coleman of Colonial Heights, VA; Uncle, William K. Coleman, Colonial Heights, VA, and Aunt, Tommie Louise Green.
He is survived by his children, Dakota Green and Casey Green; Parents, Robert A. Green and Trilla Warrena ”Rena” Green; Brothers, Kris Green (Allison) of Pineville, KY, Kyle Green (Amanda) of Pineville, KY; Sisters, Kathleen Black (Victor) of Brandon, MS, Karen Morse (John) of Cumming, GA; Uncle, Robert G. Coleman of Colonial Heights, VA; and step-grandmother, Betty B. Coleman of Colonial Heights, VA; Nieces and Nephews, Heather Black Usry (Nick), Tiffani Black, Vanessa Black, Ashley Morse, Megan Morse, Trace Green, Hayden Green, Madison Green, Eli Green, Aubreigh Green, Makayla Green, Kyle (Bubby) Green, Jr., and Isabella Green.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Stoner. Burial will follow at the Kenneth M. Green Memorial Cemetery in Pineville. Pallbearers will be Rev. Sam Stoner, Kris Green, Kyle Green, Kyle Green Jr., Hayden Green, and Brandon Brown.
Family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Green family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
