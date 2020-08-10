Kenneth Scott Hughes, 90 of Barbourville, Kentucky passed away on August 3, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehab Center. He was born on January 20, 1930 and was the eldest son of Scott T. and Bertha Elmore Hughes of Medora, Indiana.
Ken lived a long and productive life. He served in the armed forces from 1947-1950, in the Army Air Corps (Before it was renamed the United States Air Force). He went back to school using the G.I. Bill and worked for Chrysler Corporation as an engineer in the Power Steering department until he retired. Ken was a master craftsman in woodworking among many other things and loved to work on cars and in the garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Thelma Baker Hughes and brothers, Donald, Bruce, and Glenn D Hughes.
Left to mourn his passing are his daughters, Debbie Sue Cornelius and husband Gary, and Sheila Ann Ledford and husband Bill; step-daughters, Ruby Jean Hohn and Karen Marie Craig; siblings, Robert Hughes, Wanda Jean Trusley, Carol Clark, Kenny Speer, Karen Davis and Sharon Schrader; grandchildren, Bethany Johnson and husband Rev. Wendell, Rev. Nathan Ledford and wife Samantha, and James Addison; great-grandchildren, Emily Grace Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Olivia Ledford, Levi Ledford, and Samantha Matthews; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Cornelius, Rev. Nathan Ledford and Mr. Wendell Johnson. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens at East Pineville. Pallbearers will be Nathan Ledford, Wendell Johnson, Jack Ledford, Charlie Ledford, Ethan Johnson and Bill Ledford.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 PM until 2 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Hughes family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele .com.
