Kenneth Wayne Hoskins, 74, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children while at home. He was the pastor of Community Chapel Church and loved his church congregation so much. Kenneth was born in Hulen on May 10, 1946, a son of the late Curtis Hoskins, Sr. and Evelyn Miracle Hoskins. Kenneth married the love of his life, Louise Hoskins, on May 27, 1983. They resided in Miracle, Kentucky.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Hoskins, Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Miracle Hoskins; his baby brother; Jessie Hoskins; his brothers, Curtis Hoskins, Jr., Johnny Earl Hoskins, Donnie Trent Hoskins, and Numan Hoskins; his brother-in-law, Jim Lee; his mother-in-law, Bessie Caldwell; and his father-in-law, George Caldwell.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Louise Caldwell Hoskins; his children, Anita Rasar and her husband, James of Pineville, Kentucky, Emily Hoskins of Harrogate, Tennessee, and Jessie Hoskins and his wife, Vickie of Harrogate, Tennessee; his sisters, Goldina Lawson and her husband, Marion of Miracle Kentucky, and Prudie Lee of Harrogate, Tennessee; his brothers, Conley Hoskins of Somerset, Kentucky, and Freeman Hoskins and his wife, Brenda of Murrieta, California; his sisters-in-law, Sissy Hoskins and Sharon Hoskins; his grandchildren, Eli Keaton Lambert, Paisley Blake Rasar, Jacob Hoskins and his wife, Lauren, and Amber Barnes; his great-grandchildren, Breanna Hubbard and Kylie Barnes; and a host of other special nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Taylor’s Pharmacy, and special friend, Janis Baker, ST.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Bailey and Marion Lawson. Music provided by Sandra Miracle, Regina Greene, Paul Bailey and Marion Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers were Eli Lambert, James Rasar, Bobby Hoskins, Billy Hoskins, Josh Lawson, Chris Lawson, Steve Lee, James Lee, Nicky Hoskins, Robert Hoskins and Jacob Hoskins. Honoring our loved one’s wishes, Kenneth will be cremated, and a private burial will be held at a later time.
The family received friends on Saturday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hoskins family.
