Organizers with the Kentuckians for Change held a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Middlesboro Sunday afternoon.
“Tonight’s march at City Hall parking lot was organized and peaceful, and well attended,” Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said. “We thank the organizers for this.”
The event began at the City Parking lot with several speakers that included local pastors, residents, and visitors from other communities. Scriptures were read and those in attendance also took part in prayers for the community, the nation, and the world. Speakers shared personal journeys with racism hoping each story could help create change.
According to the event goers, the protest was not meant to be anti-police and that all law enforcement from every community was invited to attend.
“A big shout out to chief Tom Busic and all of the Middlesboro Police Department members,” Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said. “Guys you did a fantastic job. Keep up the good work!”
There were more than 250 community members who came out in support of the protest. The group walked from the City Parking Lot, around to Cumberland Ave., and crossed the canal back to the parking lot where many embraced one another, shared kind words, and showed their respect for the event.
A prayer time was also held at Middlesboro Police Department to lift the officers up and protect them while they serve in the community and the nation.
The event was open to the public and anyone was invited to come out and support the group’s efforts in emphasizing unity.
The event is part of a larger series of protests that have been held throughout the region. The Middlesboro protest followed other protests in Corbin Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
