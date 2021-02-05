KBE team

Congratulations to the Kentucky Basketball Elite AAU team, KBE competed this past weekend in the Winter Showdown 2021 Edition in Elizabethtown, Ky. In a three day event. KBE, in a 10 team tournament that featured the top six teams in the state, won 1st place after defeating Central Kentucky Lexington 42-11, then Heartland Heat-E-Town 48-9. That placed KBE in the Gold division heading into Sundays finals in the Semi-final game KBE defeated The Louisville Legends 49-33 and in the Championship game defeated Kentucky Run 38-21. All of this is in preparation for the invitation only Coast to Coast Tournament February 12th and 14th  Cincinnati  From L-R Coach Mitchell Madden, Owen Jones, Ryder Davidson, Tyler Sandlin, Maddox Warren, Braxton Ferguson, Coach Neil Warren, Chase Bentley and Eli McDermott.

