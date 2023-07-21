Escorted by local law enforcement as well as the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, the Kentucky Brotherhood cycled their way across Bell County Wednesday morning. The group is made up of Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS Personnel, and family of a fallen brother or sister. Each year they ride throughout the state making stops to honor first responders who passed away the previous year. They started with an Honor Stop in Middlesboro to recognize deceased Paramedic Steven Hartley then rose to the Bert T. Combs building in Pineville to honor the late Kenneth Ely from Bell County EMS. The group of around 30 cyclists then made their way through Barbourville and Corbin and headed on to Prestonsburg.

