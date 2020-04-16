Something I have been seeing quite a bit of as a scroll through Facebook during quarantine is my friends and family baking things. Baking is a great way to get the kids involved, they can learn a little math, science and have a special treat at the end. If you’re not trying to teach your children fractions or what classifies a mixture, then you can simply enjoy the wonderful aroma that fills your house as you bake a cake.
Jake had asked for me to make a cake this week after he saw his mom make one the other day. I looked and looked for something I would enjoy too because I am not the biggest fan of cake, and this is one I just couldn’t pass up.
Kentucky Butter Cake
Ingredients:
Cake: 3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, 2 cups of white sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ½ a teaspoon baking soda, 1 cup of buttermilk, 1 cup of butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract.
Butter sauce: ¾ cups of white sugar, 1/3 cup of butter, 3 tablespoons of water, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 10 inch bundt pan. In a large mixing bowl mix together the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Blend in butter, buttermilk, butter, vanilla and eggs. Beat for 3 minutes on a medium speed. Pour the batter into the Bundt pan. Bake for 60 minutes or until a fork comes out clean. Remove from oven and prick holes in the still warm cake.
Pour butter sauce over cake, and let it the cake cool before removing from the pan. To make the sauce, combine ingredients in a medium sauce pan. Mix and cook over medium heat until melted, but do not boil.
Enjoy!
Everyone stay safe at home!
