Gov. Andy Beshear received notification today (Friday, April 24, 2020) that President Donald Trump has authorized assistance for certain Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning Feb. 3, and continuing through Feb. 29, 2020.
“We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year,” said Gov. Beshear. “This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together.”
The President’s action grants public assistance to impacted counties to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The declaration will also provide the commonwealth with mitigation funding. This weather system produced extended episodes of strong winds and torrential rain, which caused flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides. The majority of damage was to highways, bridges and local and electrical infrastructure.
The counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley are included in this declaration.
Impacted cities, counties, state agencies, and certain private nonprofits may apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. Upon determination that applicants, projects and costs are eligible, FEMA will provide funding for reimbursement of approved expenditures. The amount of the declaration will be determined by the restoration expenses of approved projects.
For more information on Kentucky Emergency Management visit, kyem.ky.gov .
For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.