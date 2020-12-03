The man who stabbed a local Southeast College professor in 2017 was recaptured early Saturday morning in Claiborne County. At approximately 4 a.m., 43-year-old Harold Von Royce Hatfield was taken into custody by deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
Hatfield was registered as a fugitive from Kentucky following his escape from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond. He was serving a 10-year sentence on a Bell County assault charge after the 2017 stabbing of SKCTC professor Jamie Vaught at his home.
On April 12 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Vaught and his wife were awakened by their dog barking at a commotion outside their home. Police stated that Vaught went to his front door and was met by Hatfield who stabbed Vaught three times in the neck and chest. Reports state that Hatfield and Vaught struggled before Hatfield fled from the home on foot.
A warrant was issued for Hatfield’s arrest by the Middlesboro Police Department on the charge of first degree assault. He was later captured in Claiborne County and later transported to the Bell County Detention Center.
Hatfield was sentenced in August 2018 in Bell County Circuit Court to 10-years in prison.
According to CCSO, Hatfield was seen in the Little Sycamore community Thursday night, November 19. When deputies arrived at the location, they were told Hatfield had allegedly fled the scene. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit was called in to bring a helicopter to the scene but they were unable to locate him Thursday night.
The public was told to consider Hatfield armed and dangerous and to contact 911 immediately if contact was made with him.
Hatfield remains in the Claiborne County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Kentucky.
