Belfry High School head football coach Philip Haywood is the winningest coach in KHSAA history with 463 wins. Bell County High School head football coach Dudley Hilton is the state’s second-winningest head coach with 409 win and counting. Middlesboro High School head football coach Larry French is now third on Kentucky’s all-time coaching wins list with 348 win and counting. Between the three head coaches they have a total of 1,224 wins and a total of nine state titles. All three will be coaching in our county Friday (November 19, 2021). Coach Haywood and his 6-6 Belfry Pirates will be at Bell County where they will play against Coach Hilton and his 10-2 Bobcats for a Class 3A regional championship. Just 8.5 miles south of Log Mountain, Coach French and his 12-0 Yellow Jackets will be hosting West Carter in a Class 2A regional championship game. Good Luck to each of these coaching legends.
Kentucky’s three winningest coaches will be patrolling the sidelines in Bell County Friday
