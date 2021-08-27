I have been really motivated to cook lately. It’s probably because I have had a little break from test taking since I am in between semesters. I was talking to my stepmom the other day and she said that my Dad was wanting to start doing Keto again. I decided that I was going to look up some good Keto recipes and I found one I’ve decided to try this week. I thought I would share it with you all. It’s super easy and filling.
Keto Baked Chicken and Riced Cauliflower
Ingredients: 1 bag frozen riced cauliflower, 3 chicken breasts, ¾ block of cream cheese, salt, pepper and everything but the bagel seasoning.
Instructions: Begin by preheating the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour the riced cauliflower into the dish. Salt and pepper the chicken breasts to your liking and place them directly on top of the riced cauliflower.
Evenly spread a fourth of a block of cream cheese on each chicken breasts. Heavily season with everything but the bagel seasoning (honestly if you have not tried this seasoning, you will be wanting to put it on everything after this.) Bake for 40 minutes and you have an easy delicious low carb meal.
Enjoy!
