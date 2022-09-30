Global warming has increased the amount of carbon dioxide in the air. To some vining plants like kudzu, it is like a super food. It makes them grow twice as fast. To some places, like the Narrows on 25E in Pineville, a super Kudzu vine would cover the road quickly. The engineers from the Highway Department searched the internet for Kudzu Control and found that some atomic scientists in Oak Ridge were genetically modifying beaver for Kudzu control. The engineers said, “Let’s get a pair and try them out. We’ll put them down by the river so they can build a lodge.” They needed some signs saying, “Caution Beaver Crossing”, and they were ready.
As the full moon came over Pine Mountain, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver found themselves in their new home. By sunrise, their lodge was finished, they went looking for breakfast. They climbed up the steep bank to the guard rail and saw the heavenly blanket of Kudzu on the other side. How to get to it? Speeding cars, rumbling coal trucks, a million campers going to Bristol for the Race. Hunger pangs assailed them. Their programming said, “Eat anything green in the air.” The only green thing was the Beaver Crossing sign. They cut down the pole and ate the sign. The thing tasted good. Who would want tangled vines when iron and steel tasted so good? They finished off the guard rail in three days and started into town. They demolished the STOP signs and street signs, fences, the historic bell in the Court House Square, safety railings for the handicapped. People panicked, and had crazy suggestions, “Put them in jail”, except they would eat all the bars and everybody would go free. “Shoot them!” No way – these were atomic beaver and shooting might cause a nuclear accident.
They cleaned up everything in town, and Mr. Beaver looked around for more food. He looked up and saw Chained Rock. He drooled. The safety and security of the town depended on that massive chain holding the giant rocks in place. He said, “Man, look at all that free food hanging there like grapes. Those lovely links look so delicious.”
Mrs. Beaver said, “It’s been a long day. We’ll get to it in the morning. We’ll have to get through all the Kudzu.”
“No problem. We’ll plow through like Army tanks”.
In the morning they started the climb. Citizens cowered in fear. Rescue Squads came in from the County. Blue lights flashed like a meteor shower. The Governor called out the National Guard.
Tension mounted, but nothing happened. The beaver ate so much metal that they could not eat the Kudzu. The giant vines trapped them. They died of hunger on the mountain. Kudzu saved the day! The happy and joyous people organized a two-week Kudzu festival and crowned a King of Kudzu Kapers to reign. Kids drank Kudzu pop. Adults had Kudzu tea. Women invented recipes for Kudzu jams, jellies, and preserves. People decorated their homes at Christmas with Kudzu wreaths. Powdered Kudzu leaf became a cure for arthritis. Tourists came by the thousands. Kudzu replaced pot as the main cash crop.
Two years later the town proclaimed, “We have enshrined the two rusting beavers up there. People come to pay their respects and take a kudzu leaf home with them. The tourists have picked it all. We are a KUDZU FREE Community!’
