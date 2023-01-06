In many Christian Churches January 6 is celebrated as the “Day of the Star” when true light came into the world. In many Spanish speaking places it is called “Three King’s Day” according to the birth story in the Bible in Matthew. The birth story in Luke, when the shepherds came, is celebrated on December 25. Twelve days later on January 6, the 3 Kings arrive. Churches use this organization and time line to help believers connect with the events. The Bible has very little information about what happened and when, so these traditions fill in the blanks. As often happens, the traditions become fixed as “Bible Truths” for many.
A good example is the story in Matthew. It starts out “some men who studied the stars came from the East to Jerusalem”. It does not tell us how many, nor that they were Kings, nor riding camels. How far had they come? Could be from right next door in Saudi Arabia, or a thousand mile trip from China. To confuse us, these men say, “We have followed the star since it came up in the east”. How could they follow it. They had to go West to get to Jerusalem.
Some interpretations solve the problem by having the Kings come from Africa. That tradition has black men on camels coming across the Saharah. But they could have been from Central Africa, like the Queen of Sheba, and been riding on elephants and zebras!
When I was eight, our Church had the traditional Nativity play. My Mom made a construction paper crown for me and I wore my bathrobe. As one of the Kings, I carried a cigar box spray painted with gold and glitter. I sang the verse of the Three Kings hymn that starts, “Frankincense to offer have I”. I did not have a clue what frankincense was. The only other word I knew like it was “Frankinstein”, a strange source for a gift.
We had four Kings because the Preacher said any boy could be a King if they wanted to. Four of us wanted to. We got to the front door of the house, just after the shepherds barged in the back door. The manger was in the middle of the house. We all gathered there.. We were on the kitchen side. The shepherds were on the stable side. We dumped our gifts on the floor. We all sang “Silent Night” and left.
We never got to the rest of the story in Matthew where Mary and Joseph took the child on their flight to Egypt. (They took United 204 with Pontius as the Pilot). They escaped the wrath of an angry King Herod who ordered the killing of all children under the age of two who lived in and around Bethlehem. The Good News of the coming of Christ meant bad news for some.
