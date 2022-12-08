Kiwanis-PHS Baseball donation

Mike Long of the Pineville Kiwanis Club presents a check to new Pineville Baseball Coach Jeff Sziksai. “The Pineville Baseball program is sincerely appreciative for the support of our local Kiwanis Club! Our goal is to build a baseball program that earns the respect of our community,” Sziksai said. “Providing our players with the resources they need to reach their potential is essential, and it cannot be done without the support of our community.  We are very grateful to be part of a supportive, family-centered city like Pineville!”

