The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Pineville with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant. KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. “The City of Pineville appreciates this grant. We will use the money to purchase personal protective equipment to keep our workers safe,” Pineville Mayor and KLC Executive Board member Scott Madon said. “We are pleased to be able to work closely with the Kentucky League of Cities, and we are thankful for all they do to help cities across our commonwealth.”
“KLC is proud to be able to help our members provide important safety initiatives,” stated KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “I am certain Mayor Madon and Pineville city officials will use these funds to help ensure the safety of city employees and the public. We appreciate the city’s commitment to making safety a priority.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
