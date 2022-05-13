To: Pineville Sun
KMLF is just around the corner! So excited. My first Festival was 1948. Was first KMLF after WWII. The town was so excited to have the Festival held again after a 7-8 year hiatus. Stud Roan told me years ago that 2 things always happen when the Festival comes up. One, was the town got cleaned up. And two, folks put their individual differences and bickering aside in order to have everyone work together to pull off another Festival. I have been fortunate enough to attend big events: Super Bowls, Final Fours, World Fairs, the Masters, etc. But to me, the KMLF is one of the most exceptional events ever. To see what our little town puts on is exceptional beyond compare ! I married a Michigander 60 plus years ago. She absolutely fell in love with the Festival. That being said, she had to wear a different outfit for every single event. Everything from her hat to the shoes had to match. She wanted to attend the Festival from Wednesday thru Sunday !! In her health decline, she wanted to be laid to rest in her Pineville. Never take for granted what a special place that this community and the Festival produce during the month of May. Those memories last a lifetime. I can’t wait to get there. I know you won’t let us down.
