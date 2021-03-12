There will be a Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival this Memorial Day weekend.
Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the local KMLF Advisory Board announced on Friday that the festival will be returning in 2021.
Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan is the chairman for this year’s festival. He said the board has been working with Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter to develop alternative plans so that the festival can move forward.
“It’s going to look different but we are committed to keeping the tradition of the festival and the prestige of the festival in tact, even during a pandemic,” Roan said.
He said the local advisory board has been meeting since the fall and monitoring the COVID numbers in Bell County and throughout the state. With those numbers declining and state restrictions being eased, the decision was made to hold the festival May 27 through 30.
The exact plans are not being shared yet because so much can change between now the end of May.
“Our ultimate goal is to have as normal as a festival as possible. If we can get out of the red and the governor continues to lift restrictions, then we feel like there is a slim chance that we could get back to a normal festival,” Roan said. “We’re in constant contact with everyone from entertainers to the carnival to vendors to the colleges and queen candidates. We’re communicating with everyone to let them know what their role will be, if any, as of right now.
“We’ve devised a plan B for almost everything. The queen’s coronation is going to look pretty normal but then you have an indoor event like the Thursday night program, for example. You have over 1,000 people crammed into a gymnasium for a concert and we all know that’s not going to be possible this May.
We do have an alternative planned though.”
Roan added that he’s been pleasantly surprised by the number of queen candidates and high school candidates that plan to participate in the festival this year.
“We’re having to deal with everything from how we’re going to house them to finding larger venues for their meals so they can spread out. Social distancing will be in place at everything we do this year. Masks will be required at most events,” he said.
Preliminary events that usually take place before the festival weekend have been cut out this year. That includes the annual spring meeting at Keeneland, which will be held via Zoom and the Little Miss KMLF Pageant.
“We’re focused on every event that would normally take place during the festival weekend and making sure that we have created a plan that would allow those events to operate within the parameters of the guidelines through the Bell County Health Department, the CDC and the state,” Roan said.
