In Relationship Counseling, we address the powerful and volatile emotion of love. Love comes in three general waYS: Romance – infatuation, moon struck, going ga-ga, adoration, perfection, and possession. (A standard message of Valentine’s Day is possession, “Be mine.”)
Love comes in a more settled version: Caring, sharing, affection, wamth, security and safety, tenderness. “Love suffers long, and is kind, is not full of pride, does not seek its own way…” I Corinthians 13.
It also has a physical side: lust, passion, sex, eros, and eye contact. In a relationship, these three aspects of love are in constant motion, which leads to uncertainty. “How do I know she loves me?” “How can I be sure of her love?” The answer is, “We can’t! We can’t with 100% certainty, no matter what the other says. He may be hateful in the morning before he gets his coffee. She may be cold and distant when he gets home from work, but both may be warm and sharing after supper.
When the other says, “I love you”, how do you know? You know by how they treat you. Love is not supposed to be abusive. But there is no guarantee. The other might be being mice and wonderful to get their way, to manipulate you. That is how many abusive relationships begin. The future abuser comes across as wonderful, perfect, and tends to all your needs to gain control of your life – all in the name of love.
So, is love always flying blind? The best test of sincerity I know of is eye contact. Will the other make eye contact or will they look at the big blue sky and say, “I love you”? Many a parent says to their wayward child, “Look me in the eye and tell the truth”. I tell a story like that. The hero is a boy, Cody age 10. He has to have a water pistol because all his friends have one. He has spent all his allowance on Junk food, so he takes $5.00 from his Mom’s purse for the gun.
Mom soon figures out what happened to the money and confronts the boy, “I’m missing $5.00. Have you seen it?”
Cody looks at the floor and mumbles, “I dunno”.
“Your sister says you soaked her with a water pistol, Did you?”
Cody said, “She’s lying. I ain’t got no water gun. It must have been Joe.”
Mom said, “Cody, look at me. Look me in the eye and tell me that.”
Cody couldn’t look up. Mom ordered, “Cody, look at me!”
The boy didn’t look up but said, “Aw Mom, everybody’s got one but me. I just had to have it. You gave Sis $25.00 for a new bike seat last week.”
Mom said, “Look me in the eye and tell me that I made you steal, that I love Sis more than I love you!”
Cody was terrified by Mom’s eyes burning through him and did not answer. Mom said, “You’re grounded for a week and bring me your phone”. (End of Story)
The physical act of eye contact, together with the words, “I love You,” makes a potent test of the sincerity and integrity of the other. It works in most face-to-face relations. It doesn’t work on social media even if it’s called Facebook.
