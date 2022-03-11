On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 1:46pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Frith, and Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to Dollar General in Flat Lick, Kentucky after a call of a robbery.
Once on scene Deputy Broughton learned that an individual robbed the store clerk at gunpoint and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The deputy was given a description of the suspect who fled the scene on a white trike 3-wheeled motorcycle heading southbound on Highway 25E toward Bell County.
Through the investigation, the suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Lee Warren of Flat Lick whose phone was pinged by Knox County Dispatch to an area near a store under construction on Highway 25E in Pineville.
Responding to the location was Pineville Officer Curtis Pingleton who was assisted by Bell County Sgt. Frank Foster and Deputy Jody Risner. Pingleton had prior experience with Warren and had previously taken out warrants on him for theft of checks from a family member.
Lee Warren was arrested without incident and transported to the Knox County Detention Center. He has been charged by Deputy Broughton in Knox County with robbery – 1st degree. His Bell County charges include (5) five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument – 2nd degree, (4) four counts of theft of deception cold checks under $500, and (1) one count of theft by deception – cold checks $500 - $1,000.
He is being held on a combined total cash bond of $101,000.00
