Last weekend I got to stay home and felt like a true homesteader. I don’t get to do that often, but it honestly makes me feel the most relaxed. I cleaned out our pantry and freezer and cooked with what we had. I ended up making some beautifully delicious meals, and I thought I would share one with you this week.
The recipe I had originally found for this was supposed to take a few hours. I decided to try my instant pot for the first time, which made it quick and simple.
Korean Beef Tips
Ingredients: 1 large pack of beef tips, 1 cup soy sauce, ½ cup of a sweet red wine, ¾ cup brown sugar, ¼ cup of honey, 3 tablespoons of sesame oil, 1 heaping tablespoon of minced garlic, 1 chopped shallot, 1 teaspoon of salt, ½ a teaspoon of black pepper, ¼ teaspoon of chili flakes, 1 tablespoon of corn starch, sesame seed
Instructions: Mix together all ingredients except corn starch in a large bowl. Let meet marinate in the sauce for about 15 minutes.
Remove beef tips from the sauce and place in the instant pot. Pour ¼ a cup of the sauce over the beef, place instant pot on the sauté function for 3 minutes.
When that function is finished, pour ¼ cup of water in the instant pot with the beef and place on the pressure cook function for 13 minutes. While this is cooking, add the corn starch to the remaining sauce in the bowl.
Remove the lid and pour the sauce over the beef tips. Place on the soup function and do not add the lid back on. Allow sauce to come to a boil and thicken.
Serve over rice and top with sesame seeds. Enjoy!
