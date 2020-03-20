On Thursday, March 19, at approximately 12:00 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred in the Frakes community of Whitley County on KY 190.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 Dodge Nitro operated by 61 year old Kathryn M. Murry of Frakes, KY, was traveling west on KY 190, when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to leave the road and collided into a tree.
As a result of the collision, Kathryn Murry suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.
Trooper Ridener is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, Patterson Creek Fire Department, Frankes Volunteer Fire Department, Bell County Rescue Squad, and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
