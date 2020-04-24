Governor Andy Beshear advised schools in the state to remain closed to in-person instruction for the rest of this school year on Monday and also said traditional graduation ceremonies and in-person proms would not be allowed this year.
“Every health care professional has advised us that this is the right course of action to take,” he said. “I know for many this is hard. We have seniors that were looking forward to an in-person graduation and a prom. I’ve got a son who’s graduating from elementary school and we have every student out there who has lost this time to be able to be with their classmates and there for in-person instruction.”
Beshear said schools were being asked to continue nontraditional instruction (NTI) and food service for students in need.
The Pineville Independent Board of Education met Monday evening in the old gym to practice social distancing. Superintendent Russell Thompson informed them of the governor’s decision.
“They also notified us that each NTI day will be counted as seven hours. We’re required to reach 1,062 instructional hours during the school year, so in the Pineville School District our last instructional day will be May 6,” Thompson said.
“That will be the last day that our students will be required to work on NTI packets. I think that will give us a total of 32 NTI days.”
He broke down the district’s instructional time with 127 regular days, three days with 2-hour delays and one day with a 1-hour delay with 20 NTI days through Monday. The district will need 12 additional NTI days to reach the required hours for the year.
“It’s been a tough process. I want to applaud my staff and I also want to applaud the students — especially the ones that have got 100-percent of their work already returned. Those communications are extremely important to the success of this transition,” Thompson said. “I’ve been very proud of not only the teachers and students, but our whole community and how we’ve pulled together to make this situation the best we possibly could in trying times.”
The board approved the additional NTI days and also amended the calendar to reflect May 6 as the last instructional day for students.
The date and time for graduation were set at 2 p.m. on May 17. No final plans were made but it discussed to either have some type of virtual graduation or have a drive up graduation where the seniors would receive their diplomas in a parade of cars around the school.
Caps and gowns were passed out to the seniors on Tuesday afternoon with a preview of what a drive-thru graduation might look like. The seniors lined up in their cars and paraded around courthouse square before making their way around the school. At the front entrance they were greeted by waving teachers and handed their caps and gowns.
“We do feel for our seniors and we’re going to try the best that we can to make their senior year as special as we possibly can,” Thompson said. “This is especially trying on those that are missing out on the spring of their senior year, which we all know is a memorable time for everybody.”
Preschool and Headstart registration is going on now for children who will turn three or four by Aug. 1. The registration packets need to be picked up at the Pineville Elementary School and returned as soon as possible because spaces are limited. The packets can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kindergarten registration has also started for children who will turn five by Aug. 1. Those packets are also available at Pineville Elementary Monday trough Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information call 337-3412, ext. 324 or ext. 320.
